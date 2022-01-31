Nice, dry, and sunny for much of the week. Rain moves in Thursday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure keeps us nice, dry & sunny for the first couple days of February. Nice feeling temperatures, too! While we’re still talking cold 20s early in the morning, highs will be back in the mid 50s in the afternoons. Thursday and Friday, we soar into the 60s!









That will come with some rain, though. A slow-moving cold front will approach on Thursday, bringing some scattered showers to some neighborhoods. But the wettest day of the week will likely be Friday, as the rain becomes more widespread with the front moving in. Even in the mountains, this will be mostly rain, but as colder air starts to filter in behind the front, a little snow is possible in the highest elevations Friday night.

Saturday is looking dry, but all eyes will be on another low-pressure system that could bring more rain late Sunday. If temperatures get cold enough, an icy mix may develop in spots. Stay tuned!