Nice and dry weekend, rain and warmer temps return early next week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure is taking over once again behind a cold front, dropping temperatures tonight but giving us a nice and dry weekend!





As the wind settles under a mostly clear sky, temps will fall into the 20s by daybreak. A cold start, but a pleasant Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the low 60s. A dry cold front crosses over in the afternoon, just reinforcing the cooler air in place. So Sunday will be a bit cooler, but seasonal, with highs in the mid-50s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Temperatures warm up through the 60s and 70s the first half of next week, but that comes with an active pattern of showers and storms. With a warm front lifting in from the south, and a cold front moving in that may stall, expect on and off showers late Monday through the end of the week. Keep that umbrella nearby!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 29.

Mostly clear and cold. Low 29. Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 62.

Mostly sunny and breezy. High 62. Sunday: Sunny and cool. 26/56.