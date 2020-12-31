New Year’s Eve Forecast: 2020 wraps up on a cloudy, foggy, and rainy note

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As 2020 wraps up on a cloudy, foggy, rainy note – 2021 will begin in much the same fashion!

When the clock strikes midnight tonight, the weather outside will be damp, with more fog and showers around. Temperatures hover in the 50s.

As a cold front starts to move in on New Year’s Day, we’ll likely get a couple of rounds of heavier rain. One in the morning, and another in the afternoon and evening.

A few storms may develop as well, with damaging wind the main threat. The higher risk of damaging storms will be south of Charlotte and over parts of South Carolina.

Even outside of any gusty storms, it’ll be breezy with some gusts around 20 mph. The rain tapers off as the front moves east Saturday morning.

We then get some dry time Saturday afternoon as temperatures soar into the 60s. But the front will stall near the coast, and as a wave of low pressure rides along the boundary, another round of rain moves in Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Most of it will move out on Sunday afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy/foggy with showers. Low 47. New Year’s Day: Rain, heavy at times. T’storm possible. Breezy. High 53.

