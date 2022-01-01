New Year’s Day Forecast: Warm and cloudy conditions continue Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a warm–and mostly dry– finish to 2021 with a record-breaking high reaching 73 in Charlotte Friday afternoon. The previous record was 70 degrees.

The first day of 2022 will be no different, with low to mid-70s in the forecast as a warm front lifts north. Saturday will be similar to Friday– some pockets of fog in the morning, but mostly dry. Only a few showers are in the forecast through the afternoon.

A strong cold front then moves in for Sunday, bringing more rain with a few embedded thunderstorms to the region. The heaviest rain looks to happen in the morning, rolling through the mountains first, then the Charlotte area and east. The threat for severe storms is low, but not zero, as we say. There’s a low-end risk of a storm containing damaging wind and/or hail. Stay weather aware! The afternoon and evening look a bit drier, but showers could linger in parts of the area.

Then, get ready for the cold blast! It’s looking like the colder air will meet up with the lingering moisture just in time to bring the mountains a decent chance of snow! 1-4 inches could pile up in the higher elevations Monday! Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. High 75.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain & storms. 63/70.