Neighborhood Weather Alert: Freeze warnings issued for Halloween morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cool Canadian high pressure continues to build in behind Thursday night’s cold front. As the wind settles and the sky remains clear, temperatures will tumble.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for many neighborhoods as temperatures fall into the 30s in those areas.

Expect mostly 40s around the Charlotte area through South Carolina. Temps stay on the cool side through Saturday afternoon despite lots of sunshine. Highs will struggle to break out of the 50s!

Expect a cool and dry evening for trick-or-treating. Another cold front will move in on Sunday with scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the morning.

Showers will linger in spots in the afternoon, but most of us will see increasing sunshine. Oh, and your friendly neighborhood meteorologist’s reminder — don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 40.

Saturday: Sunny and cool. High 60.

Sunday: Sct’d showers. Increasing PM sun. 44/64.

