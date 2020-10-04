Neighborhood Weather Alert: Slight chance of rain Sunday night, otherwise dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready for a beautiful autumn weekend! High pressure will keep us cool and dry all through Saturday and Sunday, and even most of next week.

As temperatures got colder on Friday, a Frost Advisory was issued for the mountains. Many spots in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties fell into the 30s.

High temps both Saturday and Sunday will top out around 70 under wall-to-wall sunshine. The wind remains on the light side.

Another front coming through Sunday night offers up a tiny chance of rain, but most of us stay dry.

Temperatures warm close to 80 again by the middle of next week.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 46/71.

