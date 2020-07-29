Neighborhood Weather Alert: Shower and storm chances increase this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a bit of a stormy overnight period, shower and storm chances will increase in coverage Wednesday as a frontal boundary moves into the area.

Thursday will be the most stormy day as the front will swing through the area.

This unsettled pattern will last into Saturday before we get a bit of a break from the higher rain chances on Sunday.

As a result of the rain, temperatures will drop a bit moving forward. Highs will be around the 90 degree mark through Saturday.

More unsettled weather is expected next week ahead of an approaching system.

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 73

Thursday: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 73