Neighborhood Weather Alert: Rainy stretch of weather, drop in temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Monday will be cloudy and cooler with scattered showers around throughout the entire day.

This unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the end of the week as a closed low-pressure system lingers near the Carolinas.

As a result showers and storms are expected right through the end of the workweek.

Temperatures will be several degrees cooler than normal through mid week followed by a gradual warming trend.

Eventually, highs will make it back into the 90s for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Today: 60% showers. Hi: 74 Lo: 60

Tomorrow: 60% showers. Hi: 72 Lo: 57

Wednesday: 40% showers. Hi: 78 Lo: 61