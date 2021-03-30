Neighborhood Weather Alert declared for Wednesday as storms return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What a gorgeous Tuesday! We’ve got a “bump in the road” to get through Wednesday before sunny–but cold–weather returns to finish the week.

That so-called bump in the road is a cold front bringing another round of showers and storms. Some could turn strong or severe by Wednesday afternoon.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Any time of day is fair game for seeing the rain, but the timing for the greatest severe threat would be late afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat, and downpours could lead to brief flooding. Stay weather aware!

The rain and storm chance ends Thursday morning. In the mountains, colder air blowing in will bring snow showers! Any accumulation will be on the light side, and less than an inch in places like Boone and Blowing Rock. Snow showers will taper off in the afternoon, with sunshine everywhere else. Much cooler and windy for Thursday.

Expect a hard freeze by Friday morning as temps drop into the 20s. Protect plants if you’ve done any early spring planting!

Tonight: Clouds increase, few spotty showers. Low 58.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms, some severe. High 72.