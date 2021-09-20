Neighborhood weather alert days Tuesday and Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Grab the umbrella and raincoat! We’re in for an on-and-off rainy couple of days, starting now!

Showers will continue to move in while we’re sleeping tonight, and the morning drive Tuesday looks like a mess. Rain is expected to be widespread and heavy in spots. You’ll likely want to add some time to your commute! Watch for ponding on the roads and possible flooding.

The steady rain will gradually let up through the day, but showers will still be scattered around the area. Then on Wednesday, a cold front moves in. This will lead to more scattered showers, and possibly a few strong–even severe–storms. Stay weather aware!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Just after fall begins on Wednesday, we’ve got a return to fall temperatures! Starting Thursday, it’s back to sunshine, low humidity, with highs only in the 70s! 40s and 50s for morning temps (with some 30s in the mountains)! Ahhhh….

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Low 67.

Cloudy with showers. Low 67. Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 74.