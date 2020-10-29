Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Zeta brings flood risk, severe weather to western Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolinas took a pounding this morning as Zeta pushed through the region. High winds took down trees and power lines in many neighborhoods leaving a lot of people without power.

Heavy rain dumped 1-2” across the area with a few higher amounts to the west. Some spotty showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, so stay with FOX 46 for the very latest.

High winds will continue to be an issue as the tropical system passes by with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

We will gradually clear out overnight as the storm system pulls away. Temperatures will also drop into the middle-50s overnight.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

Friday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The beautiful weather will stick around into the weekend with temps holding in the low to mid-60s.

A weak front will swing through on Sunday, but it has little to no precipitation with it.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 79

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Lo: 56

Friday: AM shower, Partly to mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 70

POWER OUTAGES: As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, there are currently 2,823 power outages affecting 195,854 customers in the Carolinas according to Duke Energy.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE