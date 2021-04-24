Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Widespread rain heavy at times

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Neighborhood Weather Alert Day! Expect widespread rain, some of it locally heavy.

A storm system to our south is working its way into the area this morning. By midday, rain will be widespread with some locally heavy downpours. Rain totals could quickly approach 1”, watch for ponding.

The rain may break up by the afternoon/ evening, but we’ll still find scattered showers/ rumbles of thunder. Clouds and cool 60’s should dampen the severe threat. You may find one or two storms capable of damaging winds and large hail, but that threat is very low.

Scattered showers continue tonight with lows in the lower 50’s.

A shower may linger early Sunday as the storm finally pulls offshore. Otherwise, expect clearing skies and sunshine returning in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the middle 70’s.

High pressure starts to set up to our south by Monday. Southerly winds and sunshine send a big warming trend into the area through the work week. Highs reach the low to middle 80’s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives some time Thursday into Friday.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* — Today: Widespread rain, locally heavy at times. High: 64.

Tonight: A few showers. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Shower early? Clearing skies, mostly sunny. High: 74.