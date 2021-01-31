Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Rain in Charlotte, snow in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until noon in the northern Piedmont where ice will create slick conditions early.

WINTER STORM WARNING continues through tonight in the mountains/ foothills where snow showers will continue to crank.

We’ve got a big winter storm moving through the area today. Temperatures are flirting with freezing near/north of I-40 early, rain is freezing mid-air and on-contact bringing a mix of sleet and freezing rain. In the mountains, we’re starting with snow, closer to I-85/ CLT we’re starting with rain.

By midday, temperatures will nudge above freezing bringing a cold rain to most of the area. This will at least help melt off/ wash away this morning’s ice. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 30’s, lower 40’s under cloudy skies.

Light rain/ snow showers continue tonight with temperatures at/ barely above freezing.

By tomorrow, this low will slowly spread north, keeping a few rain showers in the Piedmont. Snow showers will start to crank in the mountains as NW winds and cold air slam into the mountain side. Expect another cloudy, chilly day.

Everyone should clear out by Tuesday with chilly sunshine returning, highs get stuck in the 40’s again.

We’ll find a warming trend through the middle of the week, sending highs back into the upper 50’s.

Our next rain chance returns Friday into Saturday.

WEATHER ALERT: ICY START/ MTN. SNOW — Today: Mix to snow. High: 42.

Tonight: Rain/ snow showers. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mtn. snow, Piedmont rain showers. High: 44.