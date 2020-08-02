Showers, storms prompt Neighborhood Weather Alert Day Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 has declared Monday a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day as a stalled front over our area, combined with tropical moisture from Isaias, will give us scattered showers and storms late Monday morning through late Monday night.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Monday into Tuesday for the mountains, along with Stanly, Richmond, and Chesterfield counties to the east.

That’s where 2-4″ of rainfall totals are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could lead to flooding in low lying areas, and along rivers, streams, and creeks. Around most of the Charlotte-metro, rain totals will stay under two inches.

The wind won’t be as much of an issue here, however, gusts around 25 mph are possible by late Monday into Tuesday. Combined with saturated ground, it could be enough to topple some trees.

Isaias will quickly pull away from North Carolina Tuesday morning. The rest of the week will feature typical summertime showers and storm chances, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lingering showers/t’storm possible. Low 73

Monday: Sct’d showers and storms. Breezy. High 84