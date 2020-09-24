Neighborhood Weather Alert Day declared for Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the remnants of Beta head our way, rain will continue to overspread the region overnight, becoming heavy at times, too.

Plan for a rainy Friday morning and early afternoon. A couple of damaging thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well, especially near the I-85 corridor south and east.

There’s a small risk of damaging wind, even a brief tornado. Stay weather aware throughout the day, and check in with FOX 46 News for updates!

Many neighborhoods will pick up an inch or two of rain, with isolated higher totals possible as well. The rain will start to taper off Friday evening, but areas of showers will linger through the night and into Saturday.

It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but a few showers will still be possible, especially Saturday. Sunday is looking overall drier, brighter and warmer! Highs top out in the low-mid 80s over the weekend.

A cold front will move through Monday with another round of showers and storms. A few showers may linger Tuesday as temperatures get cooler again. Wednesday and Thursday, it’s back to lows in the 40s & 50s and highs in the 60s & 70s!

Tonight: Rainy, heavy at times. Low 62.

Friday: Rain and storms. High 73.