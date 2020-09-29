Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings heavy showers, storms this afternoon

Today will start cloudy with some mist, drizzle and scattered showers through lunchtime but, a cold front begins to move across the area this afternoon bringing heavier showers and storms.

Some of the showers will be heavy and some of the storms could become severe. Between .5″ and 1.5″ of rainfall is expected.

The front should move through quickly enough to where flooding shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry in the wake of the front. On Thursday another front will move across the area bringing in another shot of cooler and drier air.

As a result, this upcoming weekend looks beautiful with sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: 70% showers/storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 58

Tomorrow: 30% rain. Hi: 72 Lo: 52

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE