Neighborhood Weather Alert: Another cool, cloudy and rainy day ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wednesday will be another cool and rainy day BUT it won’t be as cool and as rainy as Tuesday.

Here’s a fun fact – Tuesday’s high temperature of 61 was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on June 18th in Charlotte.

Wednesday will be warmer but still well below average with an expected high of 70 degrees. Daily showers and storms will continue through the end of the workweek as an area of low pressure continues to wobble over the Carolinas.

By Friday that low will start to gradually head northeast. This weekend temperatures will soar back into the 90-degree range as the sun returns by Friday.

An approaching cold front will make unsettled weather return early next week.

Today: 60% showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 61

Tomorrow: 40% showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 65

Friday: 30% showers. Hi: 84 Lo: 65