Neighborhood Storm Watch: Muggy, pockets of rain, lingering showers

Thursday will start cloudy and muggy with a few lingering showers around. As a weak cold front continues to move east out of the area some drier air will settle into the area.

As a result, Friday looks great with temperatures in the low 80s and much lower humidity levels. The weather will stay comfortable into Saturday.

The front that moves through today will stall along the coast until Sunday when it will move west as a wave of low-pressure forms along it then stall.

Unsettled weather returns and continues into the middle of next week.

Today: Partly sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 87 Lo: 67

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 83 Lo: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hi: 84 Lo: 64