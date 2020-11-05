Neighborhood Forecast: Warm and dry weather for the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Warm and dry high pressure will control our weather for a couple more days! While chilly and cool in the morning, afternoon temps will remain on the warm side for this time of year.

As moisture increases through the weekend, we’ll start to see more clouds mixing with the sunshine. However, if you have outside weekend plans, it’ll be mostly rain-free.

There’s only a slight chance of showers by Sunday afternoon. It’s more of the same for Monday, too –only a small rain chance. But between tropical system Eta moving toward Florida, and a cold front approaching from the west, rain chances will increase by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain could be heavy at times mid-week, and there could be some storms. Stay tuned for more timing details over the next few days!

Tonight: Sct’d clouds, chilly. Low 47.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 72.

Latest headlines from FOX 46