Neighborhood Forecast: Scattered showers overnight into Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front is on the move from the west, pushing in some scattered showers while we’re sleeping tonight, and for the start of Thanksgiving Day tomorrow.

There could be a thunderstorm or two in the mix as well. But don’t worry–if you have plans to take the meal outside this year, it will be drier by lunch and dinner time!

Warmer, too — highs will top out around 70 degrees. Sunshine returns for Friday and heading into the weekend.

We’re watching the next big weather system for early next week — this one could bring showers starting Sunday evening, with rain continuing into Monday.

This round of rain will likely be heavier, adding up to a couple of inches in spots. With colder air wrapping in, we may see a changeover to snow in the mountains for Monday! Stay tuned…

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 57.

Thanksgiving Day: Morning showers/t’storm, then partly sunny in the afternoon & evening. High 70.