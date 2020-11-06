Neighborhood Forecast: A quiet, warm stretch continues through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our quiet, warm stretch continues through the weekend!

High pressure remains in control over the Carolinas, keeping us clear and quiet through Saturday. Tonight expect a few clouds and mild lows in the 50s.

Average overnight lows should dip into the lower 40s!

Saturday will be beautiful! Warm, mostly sunny, and quiet with highs back in the middle 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

By Sunday, clouds start to increase as tropical moisture surges north. We’ll stay mostly dry Sunday and Monday despite the uptick in clouds and humidity. Rain returns by Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Eta is now ejecting back into the Caribbean Sea and heading north. It will impact Florida this weekend with torrential, heavy rain. While there is still uncertainty in its track, it looks like Eta may meander near the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, a cold front is approaching the Carolinas from the west. With Eta’s moisture nearby, the front will pick up the tropical air mass, bringing widespread rain late Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Since the air mass is tropical in nature, locally heavy downpours will be possible. Rain totals could approach 1-3” by the time the event is done.

It looks like we try to dry out with showers exiting Friday of next week.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures stay above average through the next 7-days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 74.

Latest headlines from FOX 46