Neighborhood Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A warm and muggy start this morning is courtesy of a strong cold front back to our west.

A line of showers/ storms will make it into the mountains by mid-morning, rushing through the Piedmont from 12-2 PM. Storms should clear east by dinner time.

We are still watching for the threat of severe weather with this line. IF enough fuels grow, there will be ample ingredients for storms to be strong to severe. While the threat looks a little less impressive this morning, we’re still going forward with a chance for damaging winds and a brief tornado with this line.

Flash flooding could also be a concern in the mountains/ foothills, an area that saw several inches of rain earlier in the week. Since the line of storms rushes east, the flash flooding threat should be mitigated elsewhere.

Overall, stay weather aware today. Like yesterday, conditions can and will change quickly!

Behind that front, a much cooler Canadian air mass slides south. Lows drop into the 40’s tonight! Expect more seasonal and less humid sunshine on Monday with highs in the 60’s.

It stays seasonal and quiet Tuesday with rain arriving overnight. Our next front comes in with showers/ storms on Wednesday. Behind that front, a downright cold air mass moves in. Overnight lows could drop below freezing by the end of the week, have a plan for those cold-sensitive plants!

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* SUNDAY: Strong to severe storms possible