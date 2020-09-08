After three days of near-perfect weather today, the pattern will start to transition into a more humid and stormy setup.
Today will start with sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers are possible after the sun goes down.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The humidity will also be back in full effect as well.
This unsettled pattern will continue right through the weekend with 1-2″ of total rainfall possible over the next week.
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are low-end tropical storms and will likely stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.
Today: Partly sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 86 Lo: 70
Tomorrow: 60% showers. Hi: 82 Lo: 70
THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Students who violate COVID-19 rules face discipline at colleges nationwide
- COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
- US debt will soon exceed size of entire economy
- Sunshine Mills recalls 3 types of dog food due to potentially high levels of mold by-product
- Near-perfect weather comes to end; rain and storms re-enter forecast