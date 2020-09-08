Near-perfect weather comes to end; rain and storms re-enter forecast

After three days of near-perfect weather today, the pattern will start to transition into a more humid and stormy setup.

Today will start with sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day. A few showers are possible after the sun goes down.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The humidity will also be back in full effect as well.

This unsettled pattern will continue right through the weekend with 1-2″ of total rainfall possible over the next week.

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are low-end tropical storms and will likely stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Today: Partly sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 86 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 60% showers. Hi: 82 Lo: 70

