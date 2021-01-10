Near-freezing lows bring frost and patchy black ice

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — You’re waking up to a cold start this morning with frost and patchy black ice. Stay warm and be careful!

High-pressure continues to take over today, bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 50’s.

It stays quiet overnight with a few clouds and lows near freezing.

Clouds increase on Monday as our next storm passes to our south. A few rain showers will be possible in the afternoon. It could be cold enough in the higher elevations for a few snow showers. However, with the southerly track of this storm, we won’t find a lot of moisture getting into the area. So, both rain and snow totals will be light.

Piedmont rain totals will be less than 0.10”, any mountain snow will be less than 1”.

Showers exit Monday night with decreasing clouds expected on Tuesday. After clouds keep us in the upper 40’s on Monday, sunshine will bring rebounding temperatures back into the 50’s on Tuesday.

Quiet sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs warming into the middle/ upper 50’s.

A cold front passes through on Friday but it will likely be dry. Temperatures turn much colder behind that front by Saturday with highs in the 40’s.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers. High: 49.

