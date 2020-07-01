Muggy Wednesday with scattered rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wednesday will start off on a warm and muggy note with another bout of showers and storms this afternoon.

A nearly stationary frontal boundary will remain just north of the region today. The boundary will keep storms in the region for one more day before dissipating tomorrow.

As the front dissipates some drier air will move in which will knock chances for rain way down for Thursday and Friday.

Deeper moisture and more unstable air returns this weekend and lingers through early next week.

Today: 40% pm storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 20% pm storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70

Friday: 10% storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 71

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android