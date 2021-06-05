Muggy night in store with chances of rain and thunderstorms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another muggy night is in store for our area with lows holding in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm will continue to be possible overnight, but it will be very hit-or-miss.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, so grab your umbrella before heading out the door.

The warm and humid weather pattern does not look to be changing anytime soon as a strong southerly flow remains in place. Chances for wet weather will also continue this week with showers and storms rolling through at times.





It may not be a ton of rain, but every little bit will help with the drought conditions we are seeing across the Carolinas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 68

Sunday: Clouds and sun, Scatt. Shower/storm. Hi: 88

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 86 lo: 69