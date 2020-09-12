Muggy conditions, highs in the 80s on Sunday

Plenty of clouds will stick around on Sunday with muggy conditions and highs in the lower 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but chances are low and most of the day should remain dry.

On Monday, a cold front will swing through the area later in the day bringing us one more round of wet weather before drier conditions move in for the rest of the week. Beautiful weather looks to take over on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Fall-like temperatures will take over with highs in the upper 70s!

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected to stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Tropical Storm Sally near Florida is forecasted to head towards the Gulf coast over the next few days. It will have no impact on the Carolinas. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Tonight: Clouds with showers. Lo: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 20% showers. Hi: 83

Monday: Partly sunny, 40% showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 69

