CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The rest of the weekend is a dry one! That means Mother’s Day is looking good for any outside plans. It will be rain-free, but still on the cloudy side. Cool and breezy, too. Temps will only top out in the low and mid-60s!

Our average high these days is 78 degrees. Next week, it’s back to normal. Temps, that is. We’ll get a gradual warming trend through the 70s with the return of sunshine on Monday.

Rain chances return by the end of the week as moisture increases from low pressure near the coast.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!

Mother’s Day: Mainly cloudy and cool. Breezy. High 63.