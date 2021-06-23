Mostly sunny weather, pleasant with low humidity for Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Beautiful Wednesday, repeat tomorrow!

Tonight, it stays pleasant and less humid. Expect a few clouds with lows in the lower 60s.

High-pressure remains in control tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant! Humidity stays low and temperatures stay below average in the lower 80s.

That high-pressure starts to slide east Friday, heat and humidity creep back up on southwest winds.





By the weekend, southwest flow opens the door to Gulf moisture, heat, humidity, and daily storm chances. The summery pattern in place will keep a handful of storms bubbling on the heat/humidity daily.

Storms will be widely scattered, meaning not everyone will see them. Since they will be unorganized, severe threat stays low though locally heavy rain and lightning will be possible with any storms.

During this stretch, daytime highs climb into the upper 80s, overnight lows stay muggy around 70 degrees.

It looks like the storm chances won’t shut off until late next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 83.