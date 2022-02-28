(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday is off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s under mostly clear skies and patchy fog lifting. High pressure will take control for much of the workweek ushering in some pleasant conditions through weeks end.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Look for highs to make a run for near 60 degrees Monday with light winds out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Tonight will be cold, dipping into the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures only get warmer as the week continues. Tuesday will usher in mid-60s before we reach the low 70s on Wednesday! Typical conditions for this time of year would see highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 30s.





We stay above normal through the week, hitting the mid-70s on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase again briefly heading into the weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Sunny & Pleasant. High of 60.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low 35.