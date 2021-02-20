Mostly sunny and blue skies on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure takes over today, bringing mostly sunny, blue skies all afternoon. North winds will keep temperatures on the cool side, with highs around 50 degrees.

Clear skies and calm winds will be the perfect recipe for a cold night tonight. Overnight lows dip into the upper 20’s.

Sunshine sticks around on Sunday. Southerly winds help nudge temperatures into the lower 50’s.

We could have rising temperatures Sunday night as our next storm arrives Monday morning. A few snowflakes are possible to start in the higher elevations on Monday, but this looks like a mostly rain event for everyone.

Expect showers in the afternoon with rain totals around 0.5”. Rain exits Monday evening.

Skies clear out going into Tuesday, sunshine returns. The high pressure taking over starting Tuesday noses in from the south. This means a big warming trend is on the way, with highs nudging into the lower 60’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next big storm arrives on Friday. Cold air could squeeze in from the north, bringing chances for wintry precipitation. Stay tuned for updates on that!

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 50.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 52.