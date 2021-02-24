Mostly dry, temperatures stay on the warm side for Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunny and 70s — hard to beat that for a Wednesday! It turned out to be the warmest day of the winter so far — the warmest since November!

A cold front is moving into the region tonight and will stall just to our south Thursday. The front comes through mostly dry with some extra clouds.

Temperatures will still be on the warm side, but only in the mid-60s as opposed to 70s! With the front stalling, waves of low pressure will ride along it through the weekend.

Friday is when we get the first round of rain. We’ll start with scattered showers in the morning, then a steadier rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be much colder as well, hovering in the 40s from morning through the afternoon. With even colder temperatures in the mountains, some snow is possible with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

It’s back to winter we go! But the cool-down won’t last long. Temps start to recover through the 60s over the weekend and early next week.

As far as the rain goes, it won’t be a weekend washout. Saturday is looking a bit drier, with more showers moving in for Sunday and again Monday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 66.