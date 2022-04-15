(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Heading into this Easter weekend, most of the time it will be dry. However, there’s one quick hit of rain and possible storms we’re tracking for part of the day Saturday.

As a warm front and low pressure heads our way, clouds increase overnight. By daybreak in the morning, the mountains and foothills will be seeing some rain. As it continues to move east, heavier rain will overspread the Charlotte metro and east into the Sandhills late morning into early afternoon. Some storms could be in the mix too, but any severe threat looks to stay to our south.

Saturday afternoon is drier as clouds linger. Easter Sunday is dry, too! But we’ll see more clouds rolling in again ahead of more rain Monday.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Rain moves in late. Low 51.

Saturday: Mainly morning rain/t’storms. Drier afternoon. High 69.

Easter Sunday: Clouds & sun. 52/71.