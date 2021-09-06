Morning rain showers clear out, sunshine emerges by Labor Day afternoon in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Light showers will dissipate throughout Monday morning with sunshine mixing with clouds for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across the region.

Winds will be light today blowing out of the north and west at about 5 miles per hour. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon with dry conditions returning overnight.

Lows will dip into the mid-60s overnight with partly cloudy skies. Look for Tuesday to bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures hitting 90 degrees again.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will drop into the mid to upper 60s as a cold front approaches bringing rain chances back into the forecast for mid-week.

80s and pleasant conditions will dominate to finish out the week

Monday Night: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low 66.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny! High 90