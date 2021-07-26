More storms expected Tuesday before heat rises to highest temps of year

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stormy start to the week! An approaching cold front brought numerous strong to severe storms to the region Monday. As it slowly moves through the Carolinas Tuesday, expect another round of stormy weather in spots.

Tuesday could start with some areas of fog after Monday’s rain and lingering moisture. The afternoon features a mix of clouds and sun, with hot temps around 90. Once again, stay weather aware with storms developing in some neighborhoods in the afternoon & evening!





Wednesday and Thursday will be more settled and drier, but hotter! The hottest temperature so far this year at Charlotte is 94, and we could pass that on Thursday with a forecast high of 96.

Factor in the humidity, and it will like it’s 100+ degrees. Take it easy and stay hydrated!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lingering shower/t’storm. Patchy fog. Low 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Areas of showers & storms. High 90.