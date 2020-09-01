More showers and storms expected on Tuesday

Expect mostly cloudy skies and some passing showers on this Tuesday. Highs will stay below 90 degrees for the second day in a row.

An area of high pressure moves in Wednesday which will clear out the skies and make temperatures surge back into the 90s.

The back half of the workweek looks very dry and hot with highs pushing the mid-90s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be more unsettled as a cold front will swing through on Saturday which will lead to chances for showers and storms. One silver lining with the front is that it will scour out any humidity that is in place making for cooler and more comfortable conditions by Sunday.

Today: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 74

