(PINPOINT WEATHER) — For the second day in a row, the high temperature reached 87 degrees at Charlotte. It felt a little more humid, too, which helped develop some scattered strong and severe storms. A couple of them produced hail.

While most of the activity is settling down for the night, plan for more scattered storms Wednesday.









A cold front will move into the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of any cooling rain. Both of those ingredients will lead to another round of possible severe storms in the afternoon and early evening, again with the threat of hail and damaging wind. Stay weather aware!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Thursday is dry! But it doesn’t last long. A stronger cold front will move in Friday and Saturday, bringing more rounds of showers and thunderstorms. However, just in time for Mother’s Day, it’s looking drier. Should be okay for any outside plans with Mom! Dress for cooler weather, though— lows drop back into the 50s Sunday morning, with highs around 70 in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers, thunder. Low 64.

Isolated showers, thunder. Low 64. Wednesday: Sun & clouds, hot. PM scattered storms. High 88.