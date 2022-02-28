CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday marks the start of meteorological spring, and it’ll be feeling like it this week!

High pressure has taken over for most of this week, giving us lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

After a cold start in the morning, highs get a little closer to 70 Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday as dry weather continues.

A dry cold front will only briefly drop temperatures Friday (50s to near 60), then it’s right back in the warm zone over the weekend.

Any mentionable rain chance holds off until late Sunday into next week.

Tonight: A few clouds, cold. Low 35.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 67.