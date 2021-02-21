Monday rain? Full forecast for final week of February

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure remains in control today, bringing mostly sunny, blue skies all afternoon. Winds shift to the south but temperatures stay on the cool side with highs in the lower 50’s.

Our next big storm starts to roll in late tonight with showers arriving late. Temperatures could be cold enough for light snowflakes and freezing drizzle mix in the mountains and foothills by Monday morning. If we see any wintry precipitation, it will be light with little to no road impacts.

Everyone will see rain by midday with showers in the afternoon. The front is fast with rain exiting by Monday evening. As a result, rain totals will be light, 0.25-0.5” expected.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as a high pressure center noses in from the south. This means a big warming trend is on the way, with highs nudging into the lower 60’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next healthy rain chance will be Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 53.

Tonight: Showers late. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Showers. High: 54.