CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A hot start to the week! The high of 87 degrees Monday at Charlotte made it the warmest of the year so far.

How much hotter will it get? Some temperatures will definitely creep up around the 90-degree mark by mid-week, so get used to it! That will also come with a bit more humidity… and storms for Tuesday. But it’s the type of situation where some neighborhoods could get a lot of rain, and others will stay dry.

On Wednesday, a cold front moves in, bringing a little more lift in the atmosphere for developing storms. Thursday is an ‘in-between’ day, between Wednesday’s front and another cold front approaching for Friday.

So after a mostly dry Thursday, plan for more possible storms Friday into Saturday with the front. As for Mother’s Day Sunday, the early call is for a dry one! Not as warm, though, with highs back in the 70s behind the front.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. PM shower, t’storm possible. High 87.