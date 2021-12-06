Monday PM Forecast: Overnight temps dip into low 40s; cooler temps Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s as skies clear. Tuesday will host some cooler weather, only reaching the low 50s throughout the day.

While Tuesday is looking dry, Wednesday will likely see rain move in from the south and west, bringing more widespread showers to the area. New rainfall amounts can be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.

This certainly won’t be enough to make up for the over 7-inch deficit from normal we are from the yearly normal of recorded rainfall but hopefully can deliver some relief for the current drought status across the Carolinas.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s and 60s as the weekend approaches, making for a warm start to the weekend.

Today: Cloudy & Breezy! High of 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 40.