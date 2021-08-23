Monday PM Forecast: Muggy conditions with overnight lows in the 70s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another muggy night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the lower 70s under mainly clear skies. This will make for great weather at the bus stop on Tuesday morning!

The heat and humidity will once again be the big story on Tuesday with highs hitting the middle 90s. With lots of sunshine in place tomorrow, make sure to add the sunscreen with our UV index on the high side at a 9.

Heat indices will be much hotter with many locations feeling more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chance increase on Wednesday, so make sure to grab your umbrella. The unsettled weather is looking to stick around through the weekend.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lo: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, PM showers/storms. Hi: 91 Lo: 71