Monday PM Forecast: Dry and cool; highs close to 60 Tuesday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A quiet stretch takes hold this week!

It stays mostly clear, cool, and quiet tonight. Overnight lows dip into the 30s.

Clouds increase tomorrow as a cold front approaches. We should stay dry, a few sprinkles may fall in the higher elevations. Otherwise, expect a mild, mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle/ upper 50s.

Winds shift from SW to N with that front, ushering in colder air by Wednesday. Despite the sunshine, daytime highs will get stuck in the 40s on Wednesday. Overnight lows dip into the 20s.

We keep temperatures chilly through the end of the work with mostly sunny skies. Our next storm approaches by Friday, some showers will be possible, maybe some mountain snow on the backside.

Even colder air arrives behind that storm for the weekend. It may be a struggle to hit 40 degrees on Saturday!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 57.