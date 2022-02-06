Monday Lookahead: Freezing rain, wintry mix possible near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clouds will gradually increase across the area overnight as a low-pressure system approaches just off the coast to our southeast. We will begin to see some precipitation move in overnight through Monday as the storm system passes by the Carolinas.

Temperatures may fall below freezing briefly as we approach daybreak Monday causing a wintry mix to develop. The wintry mix should be short-lived on Monday morning as temperatures are expected to quickly climb back above freezing.

There may be some icy spots for your morning commute on Monday, but impacts with this storm look to be minor. Just make sure to stay aware of any tricky travel that could develop.

Some showers could linger into the early afternoon on Monday before the storm pulls off to the north. Clouds will slowly clear out Monday evening leaving us with clear and cold conditions for Monday night.

High pressure regains control on Tuesday giving us a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the mid-50s. Sunshine and warmer temps will be the big story for the rest of the week.



Tonight: Increasing clouds, Spotty shower. Lo: 31

Monday: AM Wintry Mix, Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 54 Lo: 32