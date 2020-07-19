Weather advisories continue with scorching temps and storm warnings

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 7 p.m. in Ashe, Watauga, and Wilkes counties Sunday. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible.

A warning was also issued for York County until 6:30.

Mild and muggy conditions will be featured again overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be another scorcher with highs holding in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Our heat index values will hit the upper 90s and low 100s again on Monday afternoon. Make sure to take precautions to stay cool. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the area until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through at times during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see the wet weather each day and much of the time will be dry. There us a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday, so watch for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning. Stay weather aware and have a great weekend!

This steamy and unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around through the upcoming work week. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo:75

Monday: Mostly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 94

Tuesday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 75

