Monday hottest day of 2021 so far at 93°, temps to remain high all week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The hot ridge of high pressure is still in main control this week, giving us more 90-degree heat and a little more humidity.

With that will come a slight chance of isolated showers and storms. Monday was the hottest day of the year– so far! The high reached 93 in Charlotte.

The heat tones down only a few degrees Tuesday with some clouds and the slight chance of some cooling rain. However, we’ll still top out near 90.

Wednesday through Friday, it’s back in the low and mid-90s we go– not far from some record highs. Take it easy if you’ll be outside for a while, stay hydrated, and don’t forget about your pets!

As for those rain chances, don’t expect anything widespread, and count yourself lucky if you see any.

It will be hit-or-miss-type activity Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday.

Behind a cold front late week, Memorial Day weekend may turn out mostly dry– and cooler! Highs return to the low and mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. A few showers, storms possible. High 89.