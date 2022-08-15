CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s been a stormy start to the week for most of us!

Several intense and severe storms moved through the region Monday ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure.

8:45pm: Although a few showers/thunder still can't be ruled out tonight, the severe threat is ending. Rest easy! See you with the cooler forecast on @Queen_City_News @ 10. pic.twitter.com/ZYagzBV51K — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 16, 2022

Storms will continue to head south, leaving us with quieter weather overnight. No worries about damaging storms while you’re sleeping!

Even though the next few days won’t be nearly as active, the rain chance doesn’t completely go away.

We’ll be ‘wedged in’ with high moisture pressure, keeping plenty of clouds in the picture and spotty, light rain chances. No washouts of days are expected; just keep the umbrella in the car, just in case.

That high pressure will keep us on the cool side, too! Most high temps only reach the mid and upper 70s through Friday.

The weekend is warmer but unsettled, with a few showers and storms







Tonight: Showers/storms end. Patchy fog. Low 68.

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun. Spotty rain possible High 78.