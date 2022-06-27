CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As a cold front moved into the region Monday, many of you got some much-needed rain!

Most of the storms will be moving out this evening, but a few showers may linger or develop again into the night and early Tuesday morning.

The front moves south of us Tuesday, keeping things mostly dry through the afternoon and evening… along with ushering in some briefly lower humidity. Temps won’t be quite as hot, topping out in the mid-80s.

Wednesday through the weekend, it’s back into a typical summertime pattern we go. Expect daily chances of pop-up storms in the afternoon, with the heat and humidity on the rise again.







Tonight: Mainly cloudy. A few showers are possible.

Low 66. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, less humid. High 84.