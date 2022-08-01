CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – August began on a rainy note in many neighborhoods as showers developed in the warm and humid air mass.

Speaking of the warmth, Monday broke the 17-day streak of the 90s at Charlotte. Highs only topped out in the mid-80s as clouds lingered much of the day.

3pm: Kicking off August on a rainy note in many neighborhoods. Also– less heat for most. We've broken the 17-day streak of 90s @ Charlotte.



See you starting at 4 with the forecast on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/RuPwxWOd14 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 1, 2022

Tuesday, it’s right back into the 90s we go!

The rest of the week will stay hot and humid, with most highs in the 90s. It will be a typical summery pattern as temps heat up, and a few spotty showers and storms may bubble up in the afternoon and evening.

One area of exception is in the mountains Tuesday morning. A disturbance may drop down and bring scattered showers and storms to the higher elevations to start the day. The mountains look drier for the afternoon Tuesday.







Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Areas of showers & storms, mainly PM. High 93.