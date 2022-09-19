CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s like summer’s last hurrah!
Just as fall begins Thursday evening, temperatures will get hotter the next few days.
Many neighborhoods will top out in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday. However, the humidity still won’t be too bad!
A cold front will move in Thursday, bringing the return of that fall feel for the weekend. Behind the front, highs will only reach the mid-70s Friday afternoon, and some morning temps Saturday will drop into the 40s!
There won’t be much rain (if any) with the front. The best chance of showers or a storm will be in the mountains.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91.