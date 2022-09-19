CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s like summer’s last hurrah!

Just as fall begins Thursday evening, temperatures will get hotter the next few days.

THIS WEEK: Heating up for the last few days of summer! Humidity still not bad, though.



Cooler for the first full day of #fall on Friday! Cold front only brings a small rain/storm chance (mainly to the mountains) on Thursday. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/alDI5A3nUV — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 19, 2022

Many neighborhoods will top out in the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday. However, the humidity still won’t be too bad!

A cold front will move in Thursday, bringing the return of that fall feel for the weekend. Behind the front, highs will only reach the mid-70s Friday afternoon, and some morning temps Saturday will drop into the 40s!

There won’t be much rain (if any) with the front. The best chance of showers or a storm will be in the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91.